Fatal crash on Constitution Drive in Clay County

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Constitution Drive in Clay County on Saturday night, just after 9 p.m.

The crash has created roadblocks on Constitution Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.