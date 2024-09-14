Fatal crash on County Road 209 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on County Road 209 South in Clay County on the evening of September 13.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred at approximately 8:05 p.m. on County Road 209 South, just north of Decoy Road.

A 33-year-old male driver from Green Cove Springs was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control on a curve. The truck left the road, hit trees on the side, and flipped over, landing on its roof.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. According to investigators, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is being conducted by Crash Investigator Cpl. Facey and Homicide Investigator Cpl. Slocum. The next of kin has been notified.

