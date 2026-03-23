Fatal crash on I-295W on the Buckman Bridge closes multiple southbound lanes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on I-295W on the Buckman Bridge heading south.

The crash closed multiple lanes, causing significant delays.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told Action News Jax they transported one adult from the scene with life-threatening injuries before FHP later upgraded the crash to a fatality.

As of 8:30 p.m., two left lanes are blocked.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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