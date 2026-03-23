Woman dies after motorcycle crashes into vehicle on Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old Yulee woman is dead after the motorcycle she was riding crashed into the rear of an SUV Sunday evening on the Buckman Bridge.

The woman was traveling in the left center lane on Interstate 295 at about 6:30 p.m. when she struck the rear of the SUV driven by a 40-year-old Palm Coast man, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown to the ground after the collision, the news release states. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Palm Coast man sustained minor injuries.

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