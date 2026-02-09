Fatal crash on I-95 in St. Johns County, lanes closed

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal car crash in St. Johns County on I-95 near St. Augustine on Sunday evening.

FHP reported the crash around 8 p.m.

As of 9:50 p.m., all Northbound lanes on I-95 between SR-206 and SR-207 are blocked.

FHP confirmed that the crash involved a single vehicle with one occupant.

The vehicle hit a guardrail and the driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

