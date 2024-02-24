Fatal crash on State Road 16 leaves all lanes blocked

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal crash on State Road 16 and San Giacomo that has left at least one person dead.

At this time all lanes of SR-16 are blocked.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays.

Fatal Crash on SR-16 and San Giacomo Rd

