Fatal wreck closes all Hodges Boulevard lanes in Jacksonville | First Alert Traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 8:45 AM: A fatal traffic crash has closed all lanes of traffic on Hodges Boulevard on Tuesday morning. All lanes are closed from Bentwater to Arabella drives, according to Jacksonville police.

A news conference on the crash is scheduled for 9:40 a.m., according to Jacksonville police.

*This article will be updated with new details when available.

