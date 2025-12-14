FBI Jacksonville now accepting nominations for 2026 Citizens Academy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FBI Jacksonville Field Office is now accepting nominations for its 2026 Citizens Academy, which runs from April 2 to May 21, 2026.

The nomination deadline for the Spring 2026 Citizens Academy is Thursday, January 15. Nominations are open to business, community, academic, and religious leaders, and can be made by FBI employees, former graduates, community leaders, or through self-nomination.

The FBI Citizens Academy aims to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through discussion and education. Participants will gain an inside look at the FBI’s operations, including investigations into violent crimes and elder fraud, as well as efforts to safeguard national security and community safety.

Nominations are crucial for developing an ambassador group to represent the FBI in local communities. The FBI encourages strategic thinking in nominations to ensure participants can benefit the Academy’s mission and contribute to the Alumni Association.

To nominate someone or yourself for the 2026 Citizens Academy, visit the FBI Jacksonville Community Outreach page and complete the online nomination form. Late nominations will not be accepted, and potential participants will receive application instructions by March 1, 2026.

