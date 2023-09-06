FBI raids Duval Teachers United building during Federal investigation in Jacksonville

The FBI Jacksonville has reportedly raided the Duval Teachers United Building on Atlantic Blvd Wednesday.

FBI Jacksonville confirmed with Action News Jax that a court-authorized search warrant was performed in furtherance of a federal investigation.

As the investigation is ongoing, details of the search have not been released at this time.

The union office on Atlantic Boulevard is near Julia Landon College Preparatory and Leadership Development School

Action News Jax is working to learn more information about this search.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

