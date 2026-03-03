FDLE arrests registered sexual predator, claims he sent messages to a minor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested a Jacksonville man, Zachariah Salak, for sending inappropriate material to a kid and not following the rules about registering his online accounts.

FDLE says Salak, who is already a registered sexual predator, was messaging a young person on Snapchat and had several online accounts like Roblox and Discord that he never told the state about.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He’s also accused of messing with evidence and living too close to places where kids hang out.

The investigation started back in January when police in Coconut Creek asked for help with a case involving inappropriate messages sent to a minor on Snapchat.

They later found out it was Salak.

Salak was arrested on February 10 with help from the Coconut Creek Police Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police think there might be more victims and encourage anyone who knows anything to call the FDLE Miami office at (305) 470-5500.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.