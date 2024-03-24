FDOT announces nightly detours on Emerson Expressway beginning March 24

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced the start of improvements to Emerson Expressway (State Road 228A), causing a series of nightly detours starting Sunday, March 24.

These detours are vital as crews gear up for ongoing directional detours of Emerson Expressway set to begin on April 5.

Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes ahead of time and allocate additional travel time to adjust to the detours during construction.

The roadway enhancements encompass various improvements, including milling and resurfacing, shoulder treatments, drainage enhancements, curb and gutter treatment, guardrail work, and the rehabilitation of concrete along segments of the roadway.

The construction schedule includes the following detours:

From Sunday, March 24, to Saturday, April 4: Nightly detours on Emerson Expressway will be implemented from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the subsequent morning.

On Sunday, April 5: A continuous detour of the southbound Emerson Expressway will commence. Crews anticipate completing this phase within two weeks; however, the roadway will reopen once the concrete achieves the necessary strength, and all safety inspections are conducted.

On Sunday, April 19: A continuous detour of the northbound Emerson Expressway is scheduled to start. Crews aim to finish this phase within two weeks; nevertheless, the roadway will reopen after the concrete attains the required strength and passes all safety inspections.

De Moya Highway Infrastructure has been awarded the $10.3 million project. Completion is anticipated in the fall of 2024, subject to weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances.

At present, no further details are available regarding the project.

