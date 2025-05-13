FDOT announces ramp closure on San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced Monday afternoon that the ramp from San Jose Boulevard to I-295 North will be closed for construction from May 16 to May 18.

San Jose Blvd. ramp closure

The ramp will be closed on the weekend as a part of an interchange improvement project on San Jose Blvd.

The ramp will be closed starting Friday at 8 p.m. and will be reopened Monday at 6 p.m.

Drivers will have to take I-295 South towards the Old St. Augustine Road exit as an alternate route, where they will be able to access I-295 North.

