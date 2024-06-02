FDOT to begin Fernandina Beach sidewalk and stair replacement project June 3

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin removing and replacing the sidewalk on Atlantic Avenue between 8th and 10th Streets and the sidewalk on the north side of Atlantic Avenue east of 9th Street in Fernandina Beach on Monday, June 3.

Due to the availability of funds, the project start date has been expedited to address the need within the existing fiscal year.

This modification aims to improve safety and provide an uninterrupted pedestrian walkway in the area, as the existing paver sidewalk and stairs have become damaged and unstable.

The existing pavers will be removed and replaced with a brushed concrete sidewalk to promote mobility and improve safety. The sidewalk will be six feet wide along most of the corridor; however, at the corner of 8th Street and Atlantic Avenue, the sidewalk will narrow to protect the tree at the location.

During construction, any work performed in and around existing trees will be conducted in coordination with a certified ISA Arborist. This additional step is being taken out of an abundance of caution to protect the integrity of the trees in the area.

The City of Fernandina Beach recently transferred sidewalk maintenance, including the pavers, to FDOT. Due to the instability of the pavers and their failure to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, the sidewalk has been closed since August 2023.

Contractor Webber Infra is expected to complete the work this summer, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

