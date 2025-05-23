FDOT reminding teens to drive safely as ’100 Deadly Days of Summer’ begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is reminding families of the “100 Deadly Days of Summer” as Memorial Day approaches.

The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are known as the “100 Deadly Days of Summer” because of the high risk for fatal crashes involving teen drivers, with those days as the most dangerous time, FDOT said.

According to the Florida Safe Teen Driving Coalition, fatal crashes with teenage drivers behind the wheel greatly increase in the summer.

To combat this, FDOT is utilizing family members of FDOT employees to gain the attention of teenagers in this video. Click here to watch.

“FDOT is hopeful teenagers will be more likely to listen to their peers about this very important safety message. Speeding, distracted driving, and not wearing a seatbelt increase the chances of injury or death if you are involved in a traffic crash. The goal of this video is to save lives,” Greg Evans, FDOT District Two Secretary, said in a news release.

