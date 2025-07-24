FDOT: Resurfacing underway on SR A1A from Shad Creek to Little Talbot Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Northeast Florida is conducting a resurfacing project on State Road A1A from Shad Creek to Little Talbot Island, expected to be completed by late 2025.

The project involves a single lane closure and flagging operation during daytime hours, with no lane closures allowed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Drivers are advised to use additional caution and allow extra time for their travel.

Traffic is being maintained by FDOT design standards throughout the project. Construction operations are scheduled to take place weekly during daytime hours.

The completion date of late 2025 is contingent upon weather and unforeseen circumstances, which could potentially affect the timeline.

As the resurfacing project progresses, motorists should remain vigilant and plan accordingly to minimize delays.

