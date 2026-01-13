‘Fear Factor’ Experience coming to The Avenues Mall in Jacksonville on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Fear Factor: House of Fear” is on FOX30 and it’s also coming to the River City.

Fans can come out to the Avenues Mall on Saturday and face their fears in the Human Claw Machine.

Thrill-seekers will be harnessed, suspended from a cord, and lowered into a treacherous pit, where they will have the opportunity to retrieve a mystery box containing a prize.

Prizes include Fear Factor swag, gift cards and more, with some valued at over $150.

Don’t forget to watch “Fear Factor: House of Fear,” a reimagining of the iconic series, on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on FOX30.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.