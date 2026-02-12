Feeding Northeast Florida’s Bourbon and Brisket fundraiser nets 275K meals for local families

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida raised enough funds to help provide more than 275,000 meals during its sixth annual Bourbon & Brisket event on January 31.

The fundraiser, presented by Morgan & Morgan, was held at Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach.

The funds will support children, families and seniors facing food insecurity across the food bank’s 12-county service area.

In addition to fundraising, the event was designed to raise awareness about the daily challenges encountered by residents throughout Northeast Florida.

More than 200 people attended the fundraiser despite record-breaking cold weather in Jacksonville Beach.

The event featured guided whiskey tastings and savory plates. Guests participated in exclusive giveaways throughout the night, and the fundraiser also included a silent auction for attendees.

More than 16 sponsors and vendors supported the sixth annual event.

Feeding Northeast Florida used the evening to highlight challenges faced by local residents and emphasized that access to nutritious food is a foundation for health and stability in the region.

