‘Feels like it’s rapidly changing:’ Another Five Points business is leaving the Riverside area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A well-known tasting room and craft beer retailer is closing its doors in Five Points. Alewife announced online they’ll be closing after October.

Neighbors are concerned the historic area will lose it’s character.

“Does it feel like the same Five Points to you?” Action News Jax Ben Ryan asked Riverside neighbor Joseph Guiffre.

“No, it doesn’t, it feels like it’s rapidly changing,” he said.

Alewife is a local taproom and craft beer retailer announced online it won’t renew their lease after 10 years in the historic area. Riverside neighbor Joseph Guiffre said it’s tragic to see another small business go.

“It’s kind of been a community hub for a lot of people last 10 years and its sad to see it go,” Guiffre said.

The taproom cited changes to the craft beer industry over time, they posted online saying, “A number of factors played into this decision. Over the course of the last ten years, we’ve witnessed significant changes within the craft beer industry as evidenced by the wave of brewery closures across the country. We’ve evolved with it along the way as best we could while remaining authentic to who we are – expanding our menus and shifting the focus of our events. We also can’t overstate the impact the pandemic had on the business. While we were able to navigate through it, the closures left us in a bit of a hole. And while we worked really hard to get out of it, the lingering post-pandemic shifts in consumer behavior have made getting out of that hole even more difficult,” the post said.

The owners also noted that Five Points itself is in a transition, saying they don’t have the energy or resources it would take to support the current market rate demands.

There is also no doubt that 5 Points is a neighborhood in the midst of a transition. And that’s okay. Neighborhoods evolve and change. We love 5 Points – this decision does not change that. But at the end of the day, we know we don’t have the energy or resources it would take to make this space successful enough to support what the current market rate demands. ⁣⁣

We have the opportunity to walk away on our terms, with time to say goodbye and celebrate everything that Alewife has been to us. So, we’re taking it,” the post said.

This marks at least the third business in five points to close in just the last few months, from SunRay Cinema to Mixed Fillings Pie Shop.

“I think Jacksonville that has always been a pro-business city needs to look at itself and decide whether or not it’s a pro-business city for all, or just for most money from investors,” he said.

Jacksonville City Council member, Jimmy Peluso oversees the district, he said his main concern is making sure new tenants aren’t big box stores.

“I’m not so concerned we won’t find new tenants; I just want to make sure those new tenants are people who are respectful of the community and the cool funky vibe of Five Points,” he said. “Our Mayor wants to make Jacksonville the small business capital of the United States and I think we have that capability in us.

Alewife’s post said it would like to see another beer related business take its spot.

For Guiffre, he wants any business as long as it’s a small local business.

“I’d love to see a locally owned small business, no matter what it is,” he said.

Councilman Peluso also said while some are leaving, others are coming in, citing a new pizza shop and a new taco spot taking over Black Sheep’s location. He said it’s crucial to always support the small businesses already here and that come in down the line.

