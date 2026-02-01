Clay County felon caught with loaded gun sentenced to nearly four years in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County man is headed to federal prison after getting caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop.

David Neil Haas, 38, was sentenced to 46 months behind bars, according to prosecutors.

Authorities found a 9mm pistol and ammunition during the stop.

Deputies pulled Haas over in August 2025 because his motorcycle didn’t have a tag, and he was driving on a suspended license.

When they checked him, they spotted a bulge in his vest and found a loaded pistol with 13 rounds.

Since Haas already had several felony convictions, it’s illegal for him to have a gun at all.

Haas was arrested in September and later pleaded guilty.

