Fernandina Beach City Commissioners accept $7M loan for redevelopment of Brett’s Waterway Cafe

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Fernandina Beach City Commissioners just voted 5-0 to accept a 7 million dollar loan with Pinnacle Bank to cover the costs of demolishing Brett’s Waterfront Cafe and redeveloping the area.

Action News Jax first told you in July when city leaders voted to demolish the more than 40-year-old staple due to the building’s age and structural integrity. The restaurant officially closed in October.

In June, city officials sent out a public survey to residents asking what they would like to see replace Brett’s restaurant.

Action News Jax just got a copy of the survey results, which show that most people want to see a Landward Restaurant with a pier and pavilion.

For Kristy McDaniel, it’s a birthday wish come true.

“Personally, I’d like another restaurant with live music,” said McDaniel. “We’re still not over the fact that Brett’s is closed.”

The city has not announced what will replace Brett’s.

Demolition is expected to begin sometime in 2026.

