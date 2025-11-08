Fernandina Beach mayor starts fundraiser to restore iconic Peg Leg Pete statue

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Fernandina Beach Mayor Mike Antun has kicked off a fundraising drive to restore Peg Leg Pete, the city’s beloved statue.

Pete, a favorite figure on Amelia Island, currently greets visitors at the Amelia Island Museum of History.

City leaders hope the community will come together to help bring Pete back to his home in the Downtown Historic District.

“Every donation, big or small, makes a difference,” Mayor Antun said. “Let’s work together to bring Peg Leg Pete back where he belongs.”

To learn more or to donate, click here to visit the city’s fundraising page.

