Fernandina Beach officials seek public input on airport masterplan update

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — A master plan update is being prepared for the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport that will identify needs of the airport and development opportunities for the next 20 years.

As part of the planning study, input is being sought from the general public through a survey.

Information from the survey will be considered by the city to help inform the master plan.

CLICK HERE to take the survey

