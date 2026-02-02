Fernandina Beach residents can register for 2 free parking permits per household

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Registration is now open for downtown parking permits in Fernandina Beach.

RELATED: Downtown Fernandina Beach paid parking starting soon: What you should know

City residents will get two free permits per household.

A third permit will cost $24 for the year.

Non-residents can get an annual pass for $124 or a monthly pass for $60.

Paid parking begins February 16. To register for a permit, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.