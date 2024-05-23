FHP confirms at least one person dead in crash on US-1 in St. Augustine, all lanes blocked

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — At just after 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a deadly crash on US-1 in St. Augustine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The crash is located near Santorini Court and Blackford Way.

All lanes heading in both north and south directions on US-1 are currently closed. FHP is on scene investigating what exactly happened.

This is a developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.