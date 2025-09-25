FHP: Driver arrested after road rage shooting on I-95 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are warning drivers to be patient following a road rage shooting on I-95 in Nassau County.

Florida troopers said one man started shooting at another car during Tuesday’s evening commute, causing a shutdown on the highway.

“There’s families driving up and down this road and everything,” said driver Chris Cooley. “They need to take that business somewhere else.”

Around 4:55 pm, two commercial vehicles were heading north near mile marker 380 when things took a dangerous turn.

According to FHP, one driver pulled alongside the other and fired a gun toward the second vehicle.

Investigators said the truck was hit by a bullet, but no one was hurt.

After the shooting, Florida troopers said the suspect kept driving north. It wasn’t until he was in Georgia that he was stopped and arrested.

And this is not the only shooting we’ve seen on the highway recently. Just last week, there was a quadruple shooting on I-10 in Jacksonville. It left one person dead and three others hurt.

Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan with the Florida Highway Patrol said road rage incidents are a common occurrence on the highways.

“This really stems from things that are very simple in nature,” said Sgt. Bryan. “Be patient. Be polite. Drive with respect.”

Data from gun tracking group “The Trace” shows road rage shootings rose 400% from 2014 to 2023, with a person shot every 18 hours in 2023.

And data from consumer affairs shows Florida in the top 10 list of states with the most road rage.

Sgt. Bryan gave advice on what to do if you ever encounter an aggressive driver.

“If anybody is driving down the road and there is an aggressive driver, let them go,” said Sgt. Bryan. “Let them do their thing.”

The driver of Tuesday’s incident faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Action News Jax is working to get his name and mugshot.

FHP asks anyone with information to call investigators at 904-301-3700.

