FHP: Man dead after late-night crash on State Road 23

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Cecil Commerce Center Drive (SR-23) near Normandy Boulevard.

According to the crash report, the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Monday night. A gray sedan travelling northbound was rear-ended by a red sedan traveling in the right lane.

Both occupants of the gray sedan were transported by EMTs, but they only suffered minor injuries. The driver of the red sedan was also transported by EMTs and is in critical condition. The 31-year-old man in the passenger seat of the red sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP confirmed that the deceased wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

All northbound lanes of State Road 23 were closed for several hours, but they have since reopened. FHP said the crash is still under investigation.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

