Thunderstorms expected to cool heat, clear out by firework time in all local counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is following a heat advisory, a moderate rip current risk and a few afternoon showers for this July 4 holiday.

Action News Jax’s meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says that a heat advisory will be in effect for all local counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. again today. This afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s, but due to humidity, it will feel like 105 to 110.

Gibbs also predicts that in the later afternoon and early evening, a few storms should develop and cool things off. Organized severe weather isn’t expected, but one or two storms could be strong or severe.

However, most storms are expected to wind down by sunset, so most fireworks shows and plans should be a go.

Heat and humidity will continue into next week with daily chances of rain.

Temperatures like this warrant keeping a close eye on signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The CDC provides a comprehensive list of symptoms and steps to take if you see someone suffering from either illness, which can be found HERE.

The First Alert Weather Team is also keeping an eye on rip current risks at the beach. A moderate risk is expected at all beaches today, so if you are not a strong swimmer, keep that in mind if you are celebrating your July 4 holiday at the beach.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the temperatures and update you throughout the day.

