FHP: Man hit by car, killed while walking on U.S. 1 in St. Johns County

St. Augustine, Fla. — A 65-year-old man from St. Augustine was killed early Tuesday morning after being hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. on U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway.

According to the FHP report, the man was walking in a southbound lane when he was hit by a car being driven by a 54-year-old woman from St. Augustine.

She was not hurt.

The incident is under investigation.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

