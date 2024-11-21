FHP: Man who caused crash killing 4 kids slowed so rider could get pic of ‘Welcome to Florida’ sign

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man is now facing charges, accused of killing four children in a crash at the Florida-Georgia state line.

It took more than a year to make an arrest. Marvin Redondo-Funes faces multiple charges, including four counts of culpable negligence involving a death.

Action News Jax first told you about the crash in July 2023.

Investigators say Redondo-Funes came to nearly a complete stop on Interstate 95.

According to an arrest report, the car was in Nassau County at the Florida-Georgia border heading south on I-95 Marvin Redondo-Funes slowed to “one to two miles per hour.”

State troopers tell Action News Jax the car slowed so the passenger could take a picture of the “Welcome to Florida” sign. A man driving the speed limit behind them ended up rear-ending the car.

On Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed four children died. They were 10, 12, and two 14-year-olds, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.

We’re told they were the driver’s nieces and nephews. All four children were in the backseat of the car and three were unbuckled, authorities say.

Redondo-Funes and his girlfriend survived the crash and FHP said the other driver wasn’t seriously hurt.

The suspect and victims all lived in New York.

An FHP spokesperson said these cases can take a while to resolve because investigators have to wait for toxicology reports among other things, and it’s a complex investigation.

