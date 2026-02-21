FHP: Motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash on US 17 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man from Jonesboro, Georgia, died early Saturday after crashing his motorcycle into two cars at the intersection of US 17 and New Berlin Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. when the motorcyclist was heading north on US 17 at a high speed.

The motorcycle failed to stop at a red light and hit the back of a sedan stopped at the intersection, causing that car to lunge forward and strike another stopped sedan.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The two other drivers, a 65-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both from Jacksonville, had serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

All northbound lanes at US 17 and New Berlin Road were blocked for a time while investigators worked at the scene but are now open.

Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.