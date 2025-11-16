FHP: One killed, three injured in Saturday Westside crash

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — A late-night crash on 103rd Street left one man dead and three others hurt Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a black BMW driven by a 17-year-old boy was heading west on 103rd Street just after 9 p.m. when a white Chevrolet Impala turned left in front of him at Ricker Road.

The cars collided in the intersection, and the BMW then hit a concrete pole before stopping.

A 22-year-old man riding in the BMW died at the scene. The teen driver suffered critical injuries.

The 72-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet had serious injuries, and her 68-year-old male passenger had minor injuries.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

