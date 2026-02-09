FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on MLK Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was killed Monday morning after he was hit by a truck on Martin Luther King Jr Parkway near Fairfax Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the truck was heading north just after 9 a.m. when the pedestrian entered the roadway from the west side of the intersection.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The truck hit the man, who landed on the northbound shoulder.

Emergency responders arrived quickly, but the pedestrian died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.