FHP: Pickup truck crash leaves one man dead in Putnam County early Saturday

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old man from Palatka died early Saturday morning after his pickup truck crashed off Stokes Landing Road, south of Moores Trail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 2:55 a.m. when the man was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado southbound.

Investigators said he didn’t make it through a left curve, left the road, and hit several trees.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have notified his family.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

