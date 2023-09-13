FHP: Woman in serious condition after being hit by SUV, collided with concrete pole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, just after 9:30 a.m., the driver of a sports utility vehicle exiting I95 on the ramp for Southside Boulevard overcorrected their steering, hitting another SUV in the right lane.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that because of the collision, the SUV traveling in the right lane lost control and ran off the road. That vehicle collided with a concrete pole.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the poll was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The person behind the wheel of the SUV that initiated the collision was not injured.

