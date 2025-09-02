Fight at the Clay County Labor Day protest: What we know

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A Clay County protest about the state of labor under the current administration ended with people in handcuffs Monday.

In a video provided by the Clay County Democratic Party, the suspect, a man in a white shirt, can be seen carrying a flag down a sidewalk. Although the camera briefly pans away, the suspect is then seen being pushed away or hit by another protester holding a flag stick.

Brief glimpse at Labor Day protest altercation in Clay County

Pictures also provided by Clay Dems show wounds on the person who was allegedly attacked by the man in the white shirt.

Apparent injuries from Clay County Labor Day protest conflict Photos of injuries to man provided by the Clay County Democratic Party

A video obtained by Action News Jax shows the aftermath of the altercation. Multiple deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office can be seen responding to the protest and putting two men in handcuffs.

Deputies respond to Labor Day protest altercation in Clay County

Just two people are listed as being arrested Monday in Clay County: one for battery and resisting an officer, and another for breaching the peace. We are working to confirm if the arrests are related to the protest.

Rhonda Jett, Chair of the Clay County Republican Party, issued this statement to Action News Jax:

“I am deeply disappointed that today’s protests deteriorated into arrests. As the Chair for the local Clay County Republican Party, I can tell you unequivocally that we believe in one’s 1st Amendment right to free speech even if we wholeheartedly disagree with what is being said. Nobody should be physically assaulted for expressing their beliefs in our great Country.

“To my acknowledge the individuals involved are not active in local Republican Party activities and do not represent the local Republican Party.

“Our party prides itself on God, Country, Family and Christian values….not violence.“

We have not yet received an official statement from Clay County Dems.

Action News Jax has requested and is waiting to receive reports on the incident from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

