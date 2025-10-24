Final call on whether Blue Angels will fly in Jacksonville this weekend coming Friday at 6 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s less than a day away from the Sea and Sky Air Show at Jacksonville Beach, but we won’t know if the Blue Angels will be performing for sure until around 6 p.m. Friday.

Action News Jax learned the deadline was pushed back from Thursday at 6 p.m. to Friday at 6 p.m.

We spoke to one business about the potential impact they will face if the Blue Angels don’t take to the skies on Saturday.

Bars and restaurants in Jacksonville Beach say this is one of their busiest times of year and they say that’s because of the crowds the Blue Angels typically draw.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Alex Alston, the City of Jacksonville’s Office of Sports and Entertainment Executive Director, promises the air show will still go on with six civilian acts performing.

But some employees working at local businesses say if the Blue Angels don’t come, business will likely be slower than usual, even though they are fully stocked up for a larger crowd.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

One employee said if the Blue Angels don’t make it, they might not even need to be fully staffed.

“I might not even have to work if the Blue Angels aren’t flying,” Colin Stephens, who works at The Tavern, said. "But we have heard the rumblings to the community that it’s unfortunate that the Blue Angels might not be here and more if they confirm that they are here, then you know people, kids, families, they all look forward to that, you for months at a time. So for them to not be hear, it’s devastating to the city."

The City of Jacksonville’s point person for the show said the final call on whether the Blue Angels fly over Jacksonville Beach this weekend will be made at 6 p.m. Friday.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.