Fire officials stress concerns over heater safety after townhouse fire

With the cold weather coming in, fire officials ask everyone to take extra steps to make sure heaters are working properly before operating.

This comes after a townhouse caught on fire this morning in the Fort Caroline neighborhood. Crews believe a faulty heater set it off.

Both residents were displaced. They are now staying with one of their neighbors, Sherry Harris who lives just two doors down on Duneway Drive.

“It’s a blessing to be able to help somebody. The lord above us brought us out of the fire to help water people who were in the fire,” said Harris.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirms it was caused by the home’s internal heater. Harris said the two residents will be spending a couple of days with her since the previous home is now unlivable.

“It blew the roof off inside of two rooms and it burnt up their clothes and personal items.”

Destiny Collins who lives on the other side of this townhome says her family is taking serious precautions this season. She said she would not turn on the heater.

“We’ll do onesies, long sleeves, socks, and a bunch of blankets,” said Collins.

However, fire crews are stressing that using your heater is perfectly fine if you make sure it is in good condition. JFRD told Action News Jax they encourage everyone to get their heaters checked before turning them on. They add it is common to smell a burning smell when you turn it on for the first time.

As always, have working smoke detectors and an emergency plan ready.

