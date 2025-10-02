Here’s what Riverfront Plaza - former Jacksonville Landing - looks like now

Riverfront Plaza, formerly the site of the Jacksonville Landing, is an open green space on the bank of the St. Johns River in the heart of Downtown. This space is managed by Jax Parks, the City of Jacksonville’s Parks and Recreation branch and is available for event permitting for large and small events.
The Future of Riverfront Plaza:
Phase 1 of Riverfront Plaza is now under construction and includes an elevated destination playground on top of a park pavilion building, a large flexible event lawn, as well as a new bulkhead, riverwalk, and a plaza space connecting Riverfront Plaza to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. The park pavilion building will include a small café space, restrooms, mechanical rooms and storage space to support the park. Phase 1 is slated for late 2025 completion.
Phase 2 of Riverfront Plaza will include a beer garden, rain garden, and a bike and pedestrian connection to the Main Street Bridge. Phase 2 is anticipated to start in early 2026 with an anticipated completion of 2027.