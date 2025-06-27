Fireball, suspected meteor, seen falling from sky, rattles Earth in Ga.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A meteor streaked across the sky over metro Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, creating a spectacular fireball and a loud boom that startled thousands of people.

NASA confirmed that the meteor was first observed 48 miles above Oxford, Georgia, traveling at a speed of 30,000 miles per hour. The meteor, an asteroidal fragment with a diameter of three feet and weighing over a ton, disintegrated 27 miles above West Forest, Georgia, releasing energy equivalent to 20 tons of TNT, NASA said.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV that he and his team felt the impact, which stopped them in their tracks.

Emergency officials are investigating reports that a piece of the meteorite may have penetrated the roof of a home in Henry County.

Ryan Morrison, the Henry County Emergency Management Director, visited the home to ensure the safety of its occupants. The homeowner described hearing a noise similar to a gunshot before discovering pieces of rock on the ground.

The meteor’s dramatic entry into the atmosphere and subsequent disintegration provided a rare and memorable event for residents across the region, with ongoing investigations into possible meteorite impacts.

*WSB-TV, Atlanta contributed to this report.

