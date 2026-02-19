Firefighter, resident injured in Fruit Cove house fire, dog rescued

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were treated at the hospital for minor injuries they received in a house fire Wednesday night in Fruit Cove. A dog was rescued from the blaze that occurred in the 2200 block of Marlee Road South.

Units responded to the location at about 7:30 p.m., a St. Johns County Fire Rescue social media post states.

“Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, including one firefighter and one occupant of the home,” the post states. “... Firefighters conducted a primary search of the home and located the family dog, safely removing it from the structure.”

The fire department shared a photo of the crew who appeared to be resuscitating the dog.

St. Johns County house fire A firefighter and a resident were injured in a Fruit Cove house fire Wednesday (Feb. 18, 2025). A dog was rescued from the blaze. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

