Firehouse Subs Foundation opens scholarship for future first responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is now taking applications for its 2026 scholarship program, offering $5,000 awards to 15 students aiming for first responder careers.

Applicants must be high school seniors, graduates, or current college undergraduates who plan to enroll part-time or full-time in a firefighter, law enforcement, or emergency medical program at an accredited U.S. school next year.

Scholarships are open to the public and Firehouse Subs employees.

Winners must plan to become a firefighter, police officer, paramedic, or EMT.

The scholarship can be used at two-year or four-year colleges, universities, or vocational-technical schools.

The application portal closes Wednesday, April 15, at 3 p.m. CT or once 500 applications are received.

To learn more or apply, visit Scholarship America online.

