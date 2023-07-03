Fireworks sellers expecting their busiest day ahead of July 4 celebrations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Firework vendors across Jacksonville expect Monday, the day before July 4, might be their busiest day.

Contractors said that this past week has been busy despite this year’s 4th of July being on a Tuesday.

The American Pyrotechnics Association said that shipping rates for fireworks doubled since 2021, but they dropped this year, which is keeping prices stable.

“We’re done Tuesday, and then we ship, if there’s any inventory left,” said Craig Eddy, a contractor for Phantom Fireworks. “So we hope there’s none.”

The APA said it also expects a $100 million increase in sales this year in comparison to last year.

