Fireworks set to light up downtown Jacksonville on New Year’s Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is getting ready to welcome 2026 with its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

The city invites everyone to enjoy the bright display over the St. Johns River at midnight on December 31.

Fireworks will launch from a barge east of the Main Street Bridge and from a lot at the Shipyards.

The show can be seen from both riverbanks, Brooklyn, and parts of Riverside.

City officials remind everyone that some viewing areas might be closed due to construction, and boaters can’t be on the river between the Acosta and Main Street bridges during the event.

For details on road closures and the best places to watch, click here.

