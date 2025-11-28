First Alert Traffic ⚠️: Accident closes all US 90 lanes in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 7:50 AM: Florida Highway Patrol said this accident includes a fatality.

END UPDATE

7:30 AM: An accident with injuries closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of US 90 in Jacksonville Thursday morning from 301 bypass to Brandy Branch Road. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert for the wreck at 7:30 a.m.

