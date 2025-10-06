FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Downed power pole, live wires close Glynn County roadway

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Highway 341 was completely shut down at Satilla Grocery due to a power pole down and live wires crossing the roadway. Glynn County Police Department posted about the closed roadway at about 12:15 p.m. Monday. Police said people should avoid area if possible and, “Do NOT touch power lines!” a Glynn County police social media post states.

