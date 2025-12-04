FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC ⚠️ CR 315 in Clay County reopens after downed line stops traffic

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — UPDATE: The road has reopened and is clear.

END UPDATE

7:20 AM: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a downed wire impacting about 10,500 feet of County Road 315 in Green Cove Springs. The sheriff’s office is at the scene located at the intersection of CR 315 and CR 315B, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office Safer Watch Alert States.

Traffic is being diverted and delays should be expected, the alert states.

