First Alert Weather: Another cold night, but gradually warming this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Right now temperatures are in the 50s with beautiful sunshine.

Tonight will be another cold one with sub-freezing temperatures inland in the upper 20s/low 30s and above freezing temperatures along the coast in the middle/upper 30s.

Mostly sunny skies are on the way for Tuesday, still with chilly afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

The 60s return by Wednesday, and the 70s by Friday. Dry through the remainder of the workweek.

A few showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. LOW: 30

TOMORROW: AM Frost/Freeze. Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 55

WEDNESDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Partly to mostly cloudy. 35/66

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50/68

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 48/74

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 50/68

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 48/59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. 40/55

