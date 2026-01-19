First Alert Weather: Another cold night, but gradually warming this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Right now temperatures are in the 50s with beautiful sunshine.
- Tonight will be another cold one with sub-freezing temperatures inland in the upper 20s/low 30s and above freezing temperatures along the coast in the middle/upper 30s.
- Mostly sunny skies are on the way for Tuesday, still with chilly afternoon temperatures in the 50s.
- The 60s return by Wednesday, and the 70s by Friday. Dry through the remainder of the workweek.
- A few showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear and cold. LOW: 30
- TOMORROW: AM Frost/Freeze. Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 55
- WEDNESDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Partly to mostly cloudy. 35/66
- THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50/68
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 48/74
- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 50/68
- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 48/59
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. 40/55
