FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another cooler, pleasant day

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cool start to your Sunday with temperatures in the 40s inland and in the 50s towards the coast.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

Temperatures will warm nicely today and into the upper 70s inland

Sea breeze will push inland this afternoon keeping temps at the beaches in the low 70s

Warmer Monday and Tuesday (Highs in the mid to upper 80s)

Breezy on Tuesday with wind speeds between 15-20 mph and gusts around 25 mph

A dry cold front moves through midweek bringing temps on Wednesday back into the mid to upper 70s

Brief cooldown on Wednesday followed by temps warming back up for the end of the week and into the weekend

No rain is expected over the next 7 days

7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Sunny & pleasant! HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Not as cold as the last couple of nights. LOW: 51

MON: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 51/84

TUE: Increasing clouds, warm and BREEZY. 57/87

WED: Sunny and noticeably cooler. 52/78

THU: Sunny and warming up. 49/81

FRI: Sunny and warm. 55/83

SAT: Partly cloudy. 60/87

