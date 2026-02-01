First Alert Weather: Another very cold morning with a slight warming trend in view

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Jacksonville set a record low Sunday morning, dropping down to 22 degrees.
- It’s been a sunny day but a cool day with a steady wind, keeping feels like temperatures in the 30s.
- Temperatures will drop below freezing around 8-9 PM Sunday night.
- It’s going to be another very cold night.
- We’ll see widespread frost and hard freezes all the way to the coast.
- That’s why Monday is still a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
- Temperatures steadily warm through Wednesday - Jacksonville will stay freeze-free Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
- Some rain moves in late Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like much.
- Temperatures dip back down to near and below freezing inland early Friday.
- Next weekend looks cool but sunny and dry with morning temperatures still generally above freezing.
TONIGHT: Cold. Widespread Hard Freeze. Low: 22 (Record: 23 - 1979)
TOMORROW: Sunny and Chilly. High: 53
TUESDAY: AM Frost and Freeze. Sunny. 28/61
WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Shower Late. 37/66
THURSDAY: Turning Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 43/57
FRIDAY: AM Frost and Inland Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 33/62
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40/62
SUNDAY: Sunny. 37/62
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️