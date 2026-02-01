First Alert Weather: Another very cold morning with a slight warming trend in view

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Jacksonville set a record low Sunday morning, dropping down to 22 degrees.

It’s been a sunny day but a cool day with a steady wind, keeping feels like temperatures in the 30s.

Temperatures will drop below freezing around 8-9 PM Sunday night.

It’s going to be another very cold night.

We’ll see widespread frost and hard freezes all the way to the coast.

That’s why Monday is still a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Temperatures steadily warm through Wednesday - Jacksonville will stay freeze-free Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Some rain moves in late Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like much.

Temperatures dip back down to near and below freezing inland early Friday.

Next weekend looks cool but sunny and dry with morning temperatures still generally above freezing.

TONIGHT: Cold. Widespread Hard Freeze. Low: 22 (Record: 23 - 1979)

TOMORROW: Sunny and Chilly. High: 53

TUESDAY: AM Frost and Freeze. Sunny. 28/61

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Shower Late. 37/66

THURSDAY: Turning Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 43/57

FRIDAY: AM Frost and Inland Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 33/62

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40/62

SUNDAY: Sunny. 37/62

