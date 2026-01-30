First Alert Weather: ‘Arctic freeze’ moves into Jacksonville area over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *** FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS SAT./SUN./MON. ***
*** EXTREME COLD WARNING & FREEZE WARNING ALL OF NE FL. & SE GA. SAT. NIGHT THROUGH MIDDAY SUNDAY. ***
RIGHT NOW: Clouds moving in with a few sprinkles/light showers & temps. in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Here’s what you can expect for the First Alert Forecast the rest of Friday, this weekend, and into Monday.
- A few evening sprinkles or quick light showers Friday night that won’t amount to much.
- Otherwise, clouds keep temperatures well above freezing, in the upper 30s and 40s by morning.
- The Saturday storm system and arctic front is still on schedule, bringing clouds, wind, and some sprinkles or a few flurries late in the day into the evening.
- Significant precipitation is not expected, but a dusting of snowfall is possible in the Brunswick, Ga., area.
- More significant snow is coming to Eastern Georgia and the Carolinas.
- Temperatures will fall Saturday from near 50 at midday into the 30s by late afternoon with 20-30 mph northerly winds, then bottom out Saturday night to 20-25 mph with a freeze to the beaches and wind chills in the single digits and teens.
- Highs Sunday will barely reach 40 and will only be above freezing for about 6-8 hours.
- Lows Sunday night/early Monday will plunge to the teens and 20s with another freeze that will include the beaches. Lows in the 20s on Monday night/early Tuesday will mean another frost/freeze for virtually all areas.
- Milder temperatures finally return Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Sprinkles early … mostly cloudy. Low: 39
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and turning colder with a sprinkle or snow flurry by late afternoon/early evening. High: 50 falling into the 30s by late afternoon with wind chills in the 20s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Windy and bitterly cold with a few snow flurries early. Low: 21 … wind chills 8-18.
SUNDAY: Widespread freeze early … partly to mostly sunny. 21/41 (record low=24/1977)
MONDAY: Widespread frost and freeze early … sunny. 22/50 (record=23/1979)
TUESDAY: Widespread frost and freeze early … mostly sunny, chilly but nicer in the afternoon. 28/61
WEDNESDAY: Light frost inland early … Clouds moving in. 34/66
THURSDAY: Showers … diminishing late. 43/60
FRIDAY: Inland light frost/freeze early … mostly sunny, milder afternoon. 33/68
